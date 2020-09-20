Coulee Hunger Walk/Run/Bike goes virtual

Return to homepage ×
This year's Coulee Region Hunger Walk/Run/Bike event will go virtual this year, meaning participants can join anytime between Oct. 4 through 11.
Registration can be completed online at couleeregionhungerwalk.org for $20. Proceeds will be donated to WAFER, Hunger Task Force and causes of choice. Donation pledges can also be made online.
For information, visit couleeregionhungerwalk.org.
