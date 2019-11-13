Many individuals battling addiction struggle to seek support. And for veterans tackling substance-abuse issues, the ask can be even harder.
“There’s a stigma in the military of not asking for help or thinking you’re too strong to need it,” says Dustin Schultz, executive director of the La Crosse Area Veterans Mentorship Program.
In an effort to break down that invulnerable mindset and forge a path to healing, the La Crosse Area Veterans Mentorship Program, in collaboration with the La Crosse County Veterans Court and Coulee Recovery Center, has developed a new Tactical Recovery Group, funded through an approximately $61,000 federal grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance.
“It’s our goal to help restore that sense of camaraderie and employ that tactical mindset of ‘never accept defeat and never leave another veteran behind,’” says JT Savor, veterans programming coordinator at Coulee Recovery Center.
Founded on the motto of “vets helping vets,” programming will be held bi- to triweekly at Coulee Recovery Center, with Mondays offering a social drop-in hour from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by a skills building class ending at 1 p.m. and a Veteran SMART Recovery meeting at 4 p.m. One-on-one sessions will be available on Wednesdays, and every other Friday veterans will be invited to join an afternoon recreation activity such as bowling or fishing.
“Honestly this is something that’s been a need in our community for a really long time,” Schultz said. “We’re excited for the opportunity as veterans to help serve each other.”
Savor will lead the free and confidential program, open to veterans regardless of combat experience or discharge status. A vet himself, Savor has the unique understanding and ability to connect with the peers he serves.
“Veterans are a group of men and women that are very much different than the average populous,” Savor says. “Because of our service and our time and what we’ve experienced — that’s a lot of why we isolate. We can’t relate to the average civilian. That’s why I feel its very important to have a veteran specific program.”
Cheryl Hancock, executive director of Coulee Recovery Center, says the program will be a success “only if we get vets in the door,” and La Crosse County Judge Todd Bjerke, who served in the Marine Corps for three decades and leads the La Crosse Area Veterans Court, agrees reaching people will be the biggest obstacle.
“The problem we have with veterans is they isolate. We can’t find them,” Bjerke said. “They’re apt to let the substances rule their life, and mental health will go on unaddressed and often times they’ll get in trouble. But they still need help, and hopefully with more community support and awareness of these issues people that know these veterans can pull them out of isolation and into locations like this and start to get them on that road to recovery. Those we see in the criminal justice system are beyond that point of isolation and (committing crimes) is their way of showing us they need some help.”
Savor hopes those who are reluctant to let their guard down or worried about being judged will give the Tactical Recovery Group a chance.
“You’re not alone. There’s nothing that is going on in your life that is too much that you need to be embarrassed or ashamed about it,” Savor stressed. “...Just come on in through these doors and we’ll be there for you.”
For more information on Coulee Recovery Center and the Tactical Recovery Group, visit http://www.couleecouncil.org/ or www.facebook.com/ccalax/?ref=hl.
