Coulee Recovery Center, RAVE receive state grants

Two La Crosse recovery centers have been awarded grants from the Wisconsin Department of Health, totaling $150,000 each.

On Thursday, DHS announced grants for 11 peer recovery centers focused on helping those with mental health or substance abuse challenges, including Independent Living Resources/RAVE Recovery Avenue and Coulee Recovery Center/Coulee Council on Addictions in La Crosse.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Peer recovery centers offer a community of support and fellowship with other people who have similar life experiences,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “By offering opportunities to connect with others in the community who are all seeking the same goal of wellness, peer recovery centers can help those who are struggling see that recovery is possible.”

The purpose of peer recovery centers, the DHS says, "is that positive recovery outcomes are more likely when people talk with someone who has firsthand recovery experience. Peer recovery centers offer alternatives to feeling isolated in the community. This is helpful for people who feel they have little to no support system. Supportive relationships in the community are important for a person’s overall wellness."

Both Independent Living Resources, which supports those with mental health challenges, and Coulee Recovery Center, serving those struggling with substance use, will receive annual grants of $30,000 for five years. The grants are through the state's share of the federal Community Mental Health Services Block Grant and Substance Abuse Prevention Treatment Block Grant, respectively.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.