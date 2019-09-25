Ann knows the judgment that comes with addiction, whether you are the person battling substance abuse or the loved one standing by, sometimes helplessly and other times bubbling with anger.
It is why she chose to use a pseudonym when she addressed a group of about 30 community members Tuesday during the Recovery Month Resource Fair at Coulee Recovery Center.
Sharing the story of her son’s six-year struggle with alcohol, and the devastating effects it had on her as a parent, Ann detailed her roller coaster of emotions — sadness, fear, resentment — and the reluctant acceptance she couldn’t do the hard work for him.
“It’s so easy to enable when you want that person to change so badly,” Ann said. “I’ve realized that I can’t control him. I can’t control the addiction. I can’t fix him. I can only do me.”
Ann’s experience is not uncommon, with about half the individuals seeking assistance at Coulee Recovery Center doing so on behalf of a family member or friend.
The others are those ready to seek help of their own volition, and the number of both have increased by more than 50% since the Recovery Center opened at its new Ferry and 9th street location 14 months ago.
The Recovery Center, formerly called Coulee Council on Addictions, does not track names but counts the number of visits each month, which have grown from 390 at the former facility to 600, with the number of meetings held at the new building nearly double.
The decision to build in the Washburn neighborhood was initially met with both impassioned support and great opposition, with some neighbors concerned about violence, noise or distribution of needles.
The facility does not offer needles, says Cheryl Hancock, executive director of Coulee Recovery Center, nor does it distribute Narcan, except to those who attended either of the resource fair’s two training sessions to administer the opioid overdose reversal drug.
“There is a community interest,” Hancock said of the trainings. “Whether (the Narcan is needed) for a loved one or a friend or themselves. As many times as we can make it available to people the better.”
While opioid use is increasingly prevalent, Hancock says it is important to recognize the negative impact other substances are having on our community, from cocaine to alcohol. During the resource fair, attendees were also taught how to navigate the 211 Wisconsin Addiction Recovery Helpline and introduced to available resources from over 20 local organizations.
Ann herself found guidance and support in some of the many programs and meetings offered at Coulee Recovery Center, such as the Get Your Loved One Sober class and Healing Offers Personal Empowerment (H.O.P.E.) group.
You have free articles remaining.
She also leaned on prayer, friends and educating herself with countless books on the subject of alcoholism. It was a condition she first realized her son had on Thanksgiving day six years ago, when a friend of his called to say he was passed out drunk and had been kicked out of a bar.
“It was a shattering realization, but something that was in the back of my mind when he drank beers,” Ann says.
At the time, her son lived a few hours away and Ann would frequently hop in the car to check on him or call the local police to do welfare checks when he failed to answer her calls. He was consuming a bottle of whiskey a day, and on one occasion when Ann took him to the ER he registered a blood alcohol level of 0.3.
Two stays in rehab failed to have lasting effects.
“During this period, I know I enabled him,” Ann says. “Some was pure ignorance, but the rest was because I cared so deeply about him. There is a line between helping and enabling.”
Over the years, her son had two DUI’s and a hit-and-run charge. He was jailed twice and put on probation.
“I would call the police and tell them to ‘please keep an eye on my son. I don’t want him to kill anyone,’” Ann says.
When Ann’s son moved home and in with her, he tried to commit suicide twice and was prescribed medication for anxiety and depression along with attending counseling. He was sober for seven months before relapsing for a single day.
She knows as a parent she can only do so much.
“The disease is such an incredibly demonic thing,” Ann says. “It gives you these feelings of hate and resentment despite how much you love them. But I know my son better than I ever would have. I’m much stronger than I ever thought I was. I’m a better mother than I thought I was.”
Her advice to others is succinct:
“If you know someone who has an addiction, see if you can help them. But don’t stigmatize them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.