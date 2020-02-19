Coulee Recovery Center to house coffee shop thanks to La Crosse Community Foundation grant

People in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction will have one more venue to rebuild their lives at the Good Bean Café, coming soon to the Coulee Recovery Center.
The La Crosse Community Foundation announced Wednesday that it has awarded a $70,000 grant to Coulee Council on Addictions and Vernon Area Rehabilitation Center Inc. to create the Good Bean Café, a place for those recovering from substance use disorder to work and build job skills, as well as to grab some java at the Coulee Recovery Center, 933 Ferry St.
“It’s a great example of the innovation that can result from collaboration,” said Jamie Schloegel, executive director of the La Crosse Community Foundation. It’s a recipe for building a thriving and inclusive community.”
Jacquelyn Rieck, who has been hired by VARC to manage the coffee shop, said the store will provide a vitally important supportive environment for people like her who are recovering from addiction.
“I struggled with that addiction largely due to my lack of positive, meaningful bonds both in my personal life and in my community,” Rieck said.
Being in recovery comes with overwhelming feelings of defeat and self-doubt, especially when denied job opportunities due to past mistakes. But the Good Bean Café will give those people a trauma-informed environment to build connections and develop purpose and structure, helping them build confidence. The coffee shop will be managed and staffed by people in recovery, overseen by VARC, while being located in the Coulee Recovery Center.
“It’s the best office that I’ve ever had,” Rieck said. “To be in such a recovery-rich environment working with people in recovery, I couldn’t ask for a better support system surrounding us.”
In addition to the manager, the shop will employ 14 part-time workers.
VARC president and CEO Liz Filter said the emphasis will be training people to be employable in the broader community, and gain skills and confidence to have the joy of employment in their lives.
“We’re excited to be bringing employment training and skill-building services — a much-needed, valuable service — to the La Crosse community, and especially those in recovery,” Filter said.
The coffee shop venture is the first of its kind for VARC, which specializes in providing customized employment-related services to people of varying abilities. The organization provides services to about 750 people with diverse abilities throughout the region.
People in recovery are a new demographic for VARC, but Filter is excited to work with them, calling it a natural extension of its mission.
“All individuals have value and the right to experience opportunities to contribute to the community, regardless of their barriers,” Filter said.
The coffee business is also new to them, she said.
“It’s unique. It would be brand new to La Crosse, brand new to the region, and we believe to Wisconsin as well,” Filter said.
Coulee Council on Addictions board president Tom Thompson called the project a “win-win-win-win.”
“That is a lot of wins. When you look at a community like ours that’s so giving, it’s a community where partnerships go above and beyond survival,” Thompson said.
People in recovery will be able to grab a mocha or a latte before going to a meeting and enjoy it in a supportive environment.
The shop is expected to open in April and will seat 27 people inside and four outside.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.