Coulee Recovery Center to house coffee shop thanks to La Crosse Community Foundation grant

People in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction will have one more venue to rebuild their lives at the Good Bean Café, coming soon to the Coulee Recovery Center.

The La Crosse Community Foundation announced Wednesday that it has awarded a $70,000 grant to Coulee Council on Addictions and Vernon Area Rehabilitation Center Inc. to create the Good Bean Café, a place for those recovering from substance use disorder to work and build job skills, as well as to grab some java at the Coulee Recovery Center, 933 Ferry St.

“It’s a great example of the innovation that can result from collaboration,” said Jamie Schloegel, executive director of the La Crosse Community Foundation. It’s a recipe for building a thriving and inclusive community.”

Jacquelyn Rieck, who has been hired by VARC to manage the coffee shop, said the store will provide a vitally important supportive environment for people like her who are recovering from addiction.

“I struggled with that addiction largely due to my lack of positive, meaningful bonds both in my personal life and in my community,” Rieck said.