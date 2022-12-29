Coulee Recovery to host treatment resource fair next week

For those struggling with substance abuse or have a loved one who struggles, the Coulee Recovery Center will host a Treatment Service Resource Fair for anyone who is looking for community, connections and addiction resources.

Coulee Recovery hopes the resource fair will help bridge the gap from addiction to recovery for those in the greater La Crosse area.

The resource fair will be open to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 3 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Coulee Recovery Center on 933 Ferry St. Social workers and other professional staff who help with recovery are also invited to attend.

“Until you or someone you know is actually struggling with substance use disorder, you have no idea what to do,” said Danielle Fortney, community resource navigator at Coulee Recovery. “When I became unmanageable, I called the Coulee Council and if it wasn't for the resources and connections that they provided me, I don't think I'd be here today to help others.”

Fortney said the purpose of the resource fair is to provide a wide selection of options for recovery treatment, support, counseling and more in the area. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to substance abuse treatment, so providing individuals with options and knowledge about those options is critical.

“We also want to try to end the stigma too, because there are a lot of people that are struggling,” Fortney said. “People are not alone.”

Representatives from Hazelden Betty Ford, Gundersen Unity House, Driftless Recovery Services, AMS of Wisconsin, Adult & Teen Challenge of Western Wisconsin and more will be at the event ready to answer questions, provide information about treatment, programming and insurance.

Private spaces for consultation will be available. There will also be resources for parents who have teens struggling with addiction.

Coulee Recovery Center is a community center for people in recovery. They offer support for those who are anywhere in their journey of recovery through support groups, fun sober activities, programming with the Veterans’ Association and more. Most staff at Coulee are in recovery as well and all are trained recovery coaches.

For those who cannot make it to the event or don’t feel comfortable attending, they can reach out to Coulee Recovery’s Community Resource Navigator Danielle Fortney at navigator@couleerecovery.org to be connect to resources. Questions about the event can also be directed to Fortney.

