The Coulee Region Democratic Socialists of America will host a public forum on conditions in the local health care system and their effects from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the South Side Neighborhood Center, 1300 S. Sixth St.
Health care workers will join union organizers and members of the Coulee Region Democratic socialists to discuss the issues around rising health care costs, concerns about the proposed merger of Gundersen and Marshfield health care systems, and the cutbacks and work conditions of health care facilities.
Featured speakers will include John Havlicek of the La Crosse Education Association, Jonna Peterson of the Service Employees International Union, and Mark Taylor, a local behavioral health counselor. Evan Dvorsak of the Coulee Region Democratic Socialists will speak on the proposed Medicare for All legislation and its potential to transform the health care system.
For more information, call 608-632-6166 or email couleesocialists@gmail.com.
