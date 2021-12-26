Coulee Region economy in 2021 was 'stronger than expected' as businesses try to find stability

Although the 2021 economy of the Coulee Region was entangled with a confusing second year of the pandemic, businesses and consumers showed resiliency and were more adept at juggling the virus' uncertainty, according to area business leaders and owners.

"I think it's been stronger than expected, but it has come with many wrinkles," said Neal Zygarlicke, La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce CEO.

Those wrinkles came by way of workforce shortages and an ever-changing virus, but the region was more prepared to handle it, officials said.

"It was challenging," said Terry Bauer, executive director of Downtown Mainstreet Inc., after a good economy was "derailed" by the virus in 2020, and 2021 was all about trying to fit into the new normal and begin the recovery.

"I think we're on our way back," Bauer said.

Some sectors have done really well, Zygarlicke said, such as finance, banking, manufacturing and construction, which have helped boost the overall economy.

Plus, as the world becomes more skilled at operating within a pandemic, fewer closures and cancellations occured over the last year than in 2020, and tourism numbers were "way back up," Zygarlicke said, almost matching levels in 2019, which was an "unbelievable year."

And Bauer said that hosting the state basketball tournament this year was really a "catalyst" for La Crosse's downtown economy, which only snowballed from there with festivals, concerts and shows returning.

But something critical to the success of 2021's economy was the behavior of consumers, who have invested more into small businesses amid the pandemic.

Maybe Lately's Food & More in Viroqua is a testament to that new attention.

The restaurant opened its doors earlier this year, and as a new business navigating the pandemic, they faced a unique set of challenges. But the support from the community has helped them thrive.

"We don't really have a pattern, we don't really know how maybe a normal year would look for us," said co-owner and manager Allison Starn.

"But for us, we've had just really overwhelming support in our community and a lot of people turned out right from the very get-go to support us," Starn said. "I think people were really excited that there was something new — maybe people really wanted that and needed that in their lives now."

The owners said that this championing from the community has helped them find success so far. They said that customers are able to see the value in local, homemade products more than before, and that people have noticed the risk the business was willing to take by opening during a pandemic.

Customers have also valued the extra steps Maybe Lately's has taken to foster a safe environment, the owners said, and have been considerate about the changes the restaurant has made throughout the pandemic.

In downtown La Crosse, businesses have also become more adept this year at shifting with the ebb and flow of the pandemic to make it a safer environment for its customers, too, Bauer said.

At the women's clothing store Touch of Class, shoppers could reserve their own block to browse alone, and The Pearl Ice Cream Parlor installed a new outdoor ordering window, while downtown restaurants padded their takeout menus.

"People really had to rethink their business paradigm and make it work," said Bauer.

"The care of our business owners," Zygarlicke said, "of just ensuring that their companies stay true to their values and stay focused on being local companies and their people is extremely important and has shown through in 2021."

Maybe Lately's said that a vast majority of its customers are regulars who visit them multiple times a week, and that its success has been rooted in a symbiotic relationship with the community.

Staff described one loyal customer named Marty who visits almost every Sunday to order a burrito. Staff often lovingly plays Thin Lizzy's "The Boys are Back in Town" when he walks in, and Marty has gotten into the habit to let the crew know if he'll be out of town, and has even invited them to his family holiday celebrations.

"I feel like they're happy to have us," said fellow Maybe Lately's owner and baker J.B. Bowman, saying that customers like Marty are the reason for their success.

Bowman said the way the community has uplifted their business is an example of the power in shopping small and supporting local.

"I think that people in the past year have been more seriously thinking about where to put their money and I think the fact they they're choosing to support a small, local business says a lot about the economy now," said Bowman. "It's visible that this community is wanting us to thrive."

She said that the success and resilience in one business can only be good for the rest of the business community, too. By putting more energy into a community, she said, "I know and see that it's sprouting up other things, other people doing more, too. And that's going to bolster the economy down the line."

This "shop small" mentality has certainly sprouted in downtown La Crosse in the past year. Bauer said that in 2021, gift certificate sales for downtown were up almost 20% over last year, which was already a banner year for the sales.

"I have to compliment people, because you know it's really easy to order online," Bauer said. "People have stepped up."

Big changes continue to help, too. The La Crosse Center this year welcomed back many more events than in 2020, and its newly finished $42 million expansion project will help bolster the event center even more and bring hundreds and thousands of visitors to the city.

In addition, more COVID relief and incentives have helped boost the economy, and at least 16 new storefronts have been filled downtown in 2021 due to state grants.

Looking ahead, with two years of experience working through a pandemic as a region, officials said the economy may continue on its path to recovery in 2022 — Bauer said he expects the new year to be economically "robust" — though the new Omicron variant and ongoing workforce shortages have the potential to stunt any growth.

Still, officials see new and continued catalysts such as potential new small business grants, the finished La Crosse Center, and more resiliency from businesses and customers to be promising signs.

"I'm optimistic," Bauer said.

