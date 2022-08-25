 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coulee Region Gospel Choir plans concert

The Coulee Region Gospel Choir will present "Lift Every Voice," a concert and singspiration, at 4 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Cappella Performing Arts Center, 721 King Street, La Crosse.

