The Coulee Region Gospel Choir is seeking singers for its annual Christmas concerts.
This year, a new program titled “City of Light” will be performed on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1-2. Tim Jensen is directing the choir, with Steve Koch and Trina Schlifer accompanying.
Weekly rehearsals begin Sunday, Oct. 7, at Shepherd of the Hills Church, 1215 Redwood St. in Onalaska, with rehearsals starting at 3 p.m.
For more information or to reserve music, contact Ruth Ann Granum, the choirs managing director, at granum@centurytel.net or 608-526-2218.
