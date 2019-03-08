The Coulee Region Gospel Choir’s annual spring program will feature “The Journey,” to be performed four times starting Sunday, March 17.
“The program takes us on Jesus’ journey from Palm Sunday through his crucifixion and resurrection,” said Tim Jensen, who is co-directing the choir, which has more than 70 singers from area churches. Ruth Ann Granum, the choir’s managing director, is co-directing with Jensen.
A small team of singers will lead the audience in song at the beginning of the concerts, followed by “The Journey” sung by the full choir. The program features several songs that were popular in Christian music of the 1990s, including “Blessed be the Lord God Almighty,” “Great is the Lord,” “Watch the Lamb,” “Shout to the Lord” and “Lord, I Lift Your Name on High.”
The choir is accompanied by Steve Koch on piano, Paul Leithold on guitar and Julie Bodendein on percussion. The series of CRGC performances begins March 17 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in La Crosse. This performance, like the others in the series, will begin at 3 p.m.
Other planned performances include March 31 at the United Methodist Church in La Crescent, April 7 at Holmen Lutheran Church, and April 14 at Olivet Lutheran Church on French Island.
Admission is free and open to all. An offering will be received to support the Salvation Army and help offset the choir’s expenses. A portion of the offerings will be given to the La Crosse Salvation Army.
