Coulee Region Gospel Choir to hold 'Lift Every Voice' summer concert

The Coulee Region Gospel Choir summer concert is at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at Holmen Lutheran Church

Using a format that invites the audience to participate in singing familiar hymns, the choir and soloists present some of their favorite gospel songs.

The theme “Lift Every Voice” celebrates our different denominations coming together to experience and partake of the love, joy, peace, hope and blessed assurance that come from our God.

Join for 90 minutes of joyful worship. Come, Lift every voice for the glory of Christ.

Directed by Ruth Ann Granum and hymns led by Ty Cooper, accompanists include Sylvia Groleau, Steve Koch Ty Cooper, Paul Leithold, Julie Bodendein, Jerry Paul.

This a free concert. Free will offering taken to support the choir.