Coulee Region Gospel Choir to hold 'Lift Every Voice' summer concert

The Coulee Region Gospel Choir summer concert is at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at Holmen Lutheran Church
Using a format that invites the audience to participate in singing familiar hymns, the choir and soloists present some of their favorite gospel songs.
The theme “Lift Every Voice” celebrates our different denominations coming together to experience and partake of the love, joy, peace, hope and blessed assurance that come from our God.
Join for 90 minutes of joyful worship. Come, Lift every voice for the glory of Christ.
Directed by Ruth Ann Granum and hymns led by Ty Cooper, accompanists include Sylvia Groleau, Steve Koch Ty Cooper, Paul Leithold, Julie Bodendein, Jerry Paul.
This a free concert. Free will offering taken to support the choir.
Throwback from Tribune files: Life in the La Crosse area in the 1940s
1941: Electric streetcar
1941: La Crosse VFW Drum Corps
1941: La Crosse Interstate Fair
1942: Kiddie Hour picnic
1942: Camp McCoy POW camp
1945: Longfellow School
1946: La Crosse YMCA
1947: School bus
1947: W.T. Grant
1948: The Ringling Bros. Circus
1948: Sears
1948: The Sias Isles Boat Livery
1948: Grand Hotel
1948: Centennial parade
