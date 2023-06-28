The Coulee Region Gospel Choir, performing for 48 years now, is presenting a God And Country musical presentation at 2 p.m. July 9 at First Free Church in Onalaska. The choir and orchestra will join for this show.
Coulee Region Gospel Choir to perform Sunday at First Free Evangelical Church in Onalaska
La Crosse Tribune staff
