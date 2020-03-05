Coulee Region Gospel presents spring series

The Coulee Region Gospel Choir will sing into spring with its first concert series entitled, Evidence of Grace.

Written as a worship musical by Steve Moore and David Clydesdale, the composition traces the mark of God’s hand in everyday situations.

“It goes through several real-life examples of how people are rescued by God’s grace,” Musical Director Tim Jensen said. “People can explain love but not really grace.”

Born out of Moore’s personal struggle and ultimate victory over cancer, the storyline is carried along by narration from Dave Baldwin, Deb Miller and Linda Hegy.

Jensen also stressed the worship aspect of the musical. “We’re here to worship, not really to perform,” he said. New to the group will be first-time worship leader, Rev. Allen Hanson.

The production glitters everywhere with soloists including Denise Christy-Moss, producer of the Enduring Families Theater Project, and Doug Mahlum, who performs the popular, “I Can Only Imagine.” Accompanists are Julie Bodendein, Paul Leithold and Trina Schlifer.

Each concert begins at 3 p.m. The four-concert series includes performances at:

March 8: First Presbyterian Church, West Avenue in La Crosse.

March 15: Olivet Lutheran.

March 22: United Methodist of La Crescent.

March 29: Zion Lutheran Church in Galesville.

