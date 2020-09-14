Coulee Region groups team-up to provide voter info in virtual 'Vote Safe Project' roundtable

If you tune-in

What: "Vote Safe Project: Your Vote Counts," a non-partisan virtual roundtable on voting safely this November for the Coulee Region

When: September 22, 7 p.m.

Who: Panelists include Attorney General Josh Kaul, former Attorney General JB Van Hollen, Reid Magney of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, and La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer

How: The roundtable will be live streamed on the Facebook pages of the La Crosse Tribune, WIZM news, Great Rivers United Way, WXOW, WKBT and will also air live on WIZM NewsTalk

Fore more info: Visit www.votesafeproject.org