Coulee Region Humane Society: Do not paint turtles

The Wisconsin DNR has been in contact with the Coulee Region Humane Society regarding at least a dozen wild turtles that have been found covered in bright paint.

Individuals painting the turtles have reported doing so “so that cars can see them more easily.”

A turtle’s shell is made up of skeletal and dermal bones, making it a living part of the animal. Painting the shell of a turtle can be harmful and even toxic, depending on the type of paint used. Paint affects the turtle’s ability to camouflage and makes it more vulnerable to predators. It also prevents vital nutrients from being absorbed from sun rays.

It can take a week or longer to remove paint from a turtle shell. Rehabilitators use oils and small chisels to separate the paint from the shell, which is a tedious process.

The Coulee Region Humane Society does not currently have turtles on their license for rehabilitation. When CRHS Wildlife takes in a turtle, it is relocated and released if healthy enough. If it requires rehabilitation, the turtle is transferred to another organization.

The Coulee Region Humane Society does not have any turtles with painted shells currently at the shelter. CRHS has had one turtle come in with paint on its shell in 2022.

Contact Animal Control Supervisor Kathy KasaKaitas for more information at Kathy.Kasakaitas@couleehumane.com, 608-781-4014.

