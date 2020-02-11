Coulee Region Humane Society implements 'Fear Free' shelter program, highlights 2019 adoptions

The Coulee Region Humane Society closed out 2019 with an increase of 121 placements more than in 2018, and the shelter is entering 2020 with a new program designed to keep its furry residents as contented as possible during their stay.
This week, the Coulee Region Humane Society will begin training staff, and interested volunteers, in the Fear Free Shelter Program, based out of Colorado and designed to reduce the anxiety, stress and frustration animals often experience in a new environment.
In a shelter setting, there are additional challenges, with sensory overload in the form of loud sounds and strong smells, and likely a reduction in physical activity, mental stimulation, socialization and outdoor access.
“We do many of the practices outlined already in the Fear Free program, but adopting it will allow us to help make certain the animals in our care remain as comfortable and healthy, both physically and mentally, as possible while they await their new homes,” says CRHS executive director Heather Drievold. “The impact on the facility will be in updating some of our processes.”
To ensure a shelter-wide understanding and following of the program, CRHS medical and behavioral experts, staff in intake, reception, kennel care and cattery, animal control officers, adoption counselors and foster caregivers will undergo the approximately five-hour training, with four webinar modules touching on feline and canine stress responses, body language, fear triggers, and safe handling of shy or distressed animals.
“From the moment an animal enters our shelter to getting settled in their new home we’ll be taking extra steps to ensure that the experience is a positive and comfortable for them as possible,” Drievold says. “Whether it’s gentle handling, working to help them overcome something they’re afraid of, reducing stress by moving them, especially cats, from room to room to all sorts of other things. We do a lot of things already, like making sure every cat has a place to hide, enrichment for both cats and dogs, plenty of appropriate socialization to help get them comfortable and stay engaged, both from staff and from volunteers. Ultimately the biggest impact will be slowing that initial intake process and any medical care given in house, even just giving vaccination booster, down a bit in order to make the experience as positive one as possible.”
The program’s implementation will come at the benefit of the approximately 2,000 animals that cross its doors annually. In 2018, CRHS placed 1,984 animals, with 1,560 adoptions, 361 reclaims by owners and 63 transfers to other facilities, such as Bob’s House in Eau Claire, which takes in special needs or senior dogs.
Last year, the number of placements jumped to 2,105, including 1,515 adoptions, 382 owner reclaims and 209 transfers. There were no euthanasias performed due to lack of space or overcrowding in 2019.
Helping care last year for the hundreds of dogs, cats, bunnies, hamsters, guinea pigs and more were a roster of 265 volunteers, who put in a collective 8,466 hours, the equivalent of four full-time staff members.
Many of last year’s placements, Drievold said, were particularly heartwarming and poignant. Among them:
- Tommy, a kitten who underwent a double eye enucleation to fix ulcers in both eyes, and found a family willing to take on his special care.
- Ahnabelle, a stray kitten with fused-together elbow joints. She became a permanent member of her foster family household.
- Orchid and Zaki, two painfully shy cats who became office cats as two patient, motivated volunteers spent countless hours coaxing them out of their shells.
- Aubrey, a deaf, diabetic, senior cat who found a forever home.
- Varone, a stray dog who arrived with horribly matted hair and a dislocated back leg that dangled from its joint. After an amputation and intensive grooming, Varone found a renewed joy for life and fell in love with everyone he met, and they with him.
- Buddy, a dog who came in extremely disheveled and with severely overgrown toenails. After having more than five pounds of matted hair removed, he was ecstatic.
- Cassie, a cat who arrived at the shelter with maggots crawling on her backside and a laceration at the base of her tail. A local veterinarian took on her multiple surgeries, and after residing as an office cat while she recovered, Cassie found a loving home.
Community members will have a chance to meet some of the animals currently seeking homes at the National PetSmart Adoption Event, being held from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 and Saturday, Feb. 29 at PetSmart, 9342 Hwy. 16, Onalaska.
Individuals looking to support the shelter while enjoying a dinner and auction are invited to attend the Coulee Region Humane Society annual Cause for Paws fundraiser, running from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Stoney Creek Inn. Tickets are $60 per person and available by calling the shelter at 608-781-4014.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.