Coulee Region Humane Society implements 'Fear Free' shelter program, highlights 2019 adoptions

“From the moment an animal enters our shelter to getting settled in their new home we’ll be taking extra steps to ensure that the experience is a positive and comfortable for them as possible,” Drievold says. “Whether it’s gentle handling, working to help them overcome something they’re afraid of, reducing stress by moving them, especially cats, from room to room to all sorts of other things. We do a lot of things already, like making sure every cat has a place to hide, enrichment for both cats and dogs, plenty of appropriate socialization to help get them comfortable and stay engaged, both from staff and from volunteers. Ultimately the biggest impact will be slowing that initial intake process and any medical care given in house, even just giving vaccination booster, down a bit in order to make the experience as positive one as possible.”