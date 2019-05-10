After focusing on the fluffy and furry for the past several summers, the Coulee Region Humane Society is revamping its annual day camp to include creatures of the scaly and slimy sort.
Formerly called Pawz Academy, the new weeklong summer camp theme is “Our Amazing Planet,” with each of the five days dedicated to the animals and reptiles of a different global region.
Along with the traditional dogs, cats and bunnies, campers will have an opportunity to interact with a northern blue tongue skink lizard and bearded dragon, both native to Australia, a leopard gecko, which hails from Asia, a Brazilian rainbow boa and a western hognose snake, a species found in sandy soils across North America.
“The goal of this camp is to inspire compassion for conservation locally and globally,” said humane educator Maggie Hanson. “At CRHS, our mission is to promote the humane treatment of animals so we feel that it is important to emphasize the value of all animals, and the habitats they live in, at a young age.”
The camp, offered in both a June and August session, will lead kids age 7 to 10 on a journey through ocean, desert, rainforest and swamp habitats, each home to reptiles which “just happen to be great ambassadors for their regions,” Hanson says.
Activities will include a trip to Myrick Park for a lesson on Herpetology, the study of reptiles and amphibians, and science experiments pertaining to the amount of salt in the sea, the levels of the rainforest and their impact on the ecosystem and how cold-blooded creatures heat their bodies. Rounding out each day will be games, crafts, stories, related video clips and interaction with an assortment of reptiles, all owned by Hanson and comfortable being handled by children.
“They play an important role because it’s their job to teach kids that pets come in all different shapes, sizes and colors,” Hanson said of her creatures.
“(And) that conserving their habitats in the wild is something that each of them can do.”
Camp sessions are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 24-28 or Aug. 12-16. The cost is $185 per child and includes a daily lunch. To register, email maggie.hanson@couleehumane.com or call 608-781-4014.
