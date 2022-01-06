Coulee Region Humane Society supports La Crosse feral cat program

The Coulee Region Humane Society is supporting the City of La Crosse’s ordinance 21-1718, to humanely and sustainably reduce the number of stray cats in the community.

It passed the Judiciary and Administration Committee this week and moves to City Council this week.

The Humane Society listed these reasons for its support:

" The primary goal is to create a healthier environment for feral “community” cats within La Crosse’s city limits. This functions to reduce the feral cat population through spay/neuter birth control, vaccinate to limit disease (like rabies), and release community cats back into the territories they already occupy.

" When a stray cat comes to CRHS or is picked up by Animal Control, our priority is always to find the owner. If no owner comes forward, the cat is assessed for adoption. In the cases of feral cats, this program will provide a better life for those unable to live in a home environment or would not be a viable candidate for our Working Cat program.

" This program will not be taxpayer funded.

" We are proud to be partnering with Coulee Region Meow Mission, operated by Margaret Webster. Coulee Region Meow Mission works to humanely decrease the number of free roaming cats. Contact info: CRMMinfo@gmail.com

" The amendment will go to the Common Council meeting next Thursday for approval."

