Coulee Region Humane Society to be open by appointment only, adoption fees being temporarily halved

The Coulee Region Humane Society is temporarily closing to the public as of March 18 due to COVID-19, with adoption fees being halved in hopes of homing as many animals as possible.

In following the recommendations of the CDC, community members will be allowed to visit the shelter only during scheduled half hour periods, with a limit of 10 people, including staff and volunteers, in a room at any given time.

Appointments must be made for bringing in stray animals, reclaiming a pet, to meet or adopt a pet for which their application has been approved, to surrender a pet, to admit an animal for bite quarantine or to apply for Heart 2 Heart of Franke Fund assistance.

Through April 1, adoption fees will be half off, with all applications to be filled out online and emailed in advance. If given general approval, potential adopters will be appointed a time to meet the animal at the shelter.

Adopters should be prepared to bring the animal home the same day as their visit.

Animal health exam deadlines stipulated in adoption contracts will be extended from two weeks to one month.