Coulee Region Humane Society to hold 17th adopt-a-thon
Coulee Region Humane Society to hold 17th adopt-a-thon

The Coulee Region Humane Society will hold its 17th Annual Adopt-AThon, with the hopes of helping clear out the shelter.

The adopt-a-thon is an adoption promotion that encourages community members to adopt available animals that need a home.

This year’s event theme is “Every Superhero Needs a Sidekick." From Aug. 26-29, all available cats will have their adoption fee waived and select dogs will be name your own adoption fee.

For more information about the adopt-a-thon, call the Coulee Region Humane Society at 608-781-4014.

