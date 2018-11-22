The Coulee Region Humane Society, 911 Critter Court, Onalaska, is hosting a “Black Furday Cuddlebuster Deals” promotion beginning 1 p.m. Friday and ending Monday. Adoption fees for all black and predominantly black cats will be waived and adoption fees for all other cats will be reduced to $10.
Individuals who are planning to adopt are encouraged to bring current pets’ vaccination records with them to expedite the process.
For more information, call the Humane Society at 608-781-4014.
