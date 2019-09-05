The Coulee Region Hunger Walk/Run will begin at 1 p.m. Oct. 13, at the Main Shelter of Myrick Park.
Registration forms for the 5k Walk/Run can be handed in starting at noon on Oct. 13 at the Myrick Park Main Shelter. The pledge cost is a minimum of $20, to be split three ways among the WAFER Food Pantry, the Hunger Task Force and an agency of the donor's choice.
A raffle ticket will be given to each participant in the walk/run, and winners will be drawn once everyone is finished. Pledge forms and more information can be found at couleeregionhungerwalk.org.
