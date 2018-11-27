Wisconsin hunters killed 211,430 deer during the 2018 nine-day gun season — an increase of almost seven percent from 2017, though the number of licenses sold this year decreased, according to preliminary numbers from the Department of Natural Resources.
Deer tagged in La Crosse, Buffalo, Crawford, Jackson, Monroe, Trempealeau, and Vernon counties made up about 13 percent of those kills.
The number of antlered deer killed this year increased in all counties except in Jackson and Buffalo counties.
The number of antlerless deer increased in all area counties.
Altogether, Vernon County tagged the most deer killed during the nine-day gun hunting season this year. Crawford County had the largest percent increase in total deer killed, while the number of deer killed in Jackson County decreased by 0.3 percent.
The majority of deer killed in La Crosse, Buffalo, Crawford, Jackson, Monroe, Trempealeau and Vernon counties during the nine-day hunting season, which ran from the Saturday before Thanksgiving to the Sunday after Thanksgiving, occurred during the first two days of the season, according to DNR data.
This year's nine-day deer season was also the safest on record, according to the DNR, with three non-fatal shooting injuries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.