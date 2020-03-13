Coulee Region Joint Municipal Court suspending in-person appearances

The Coulee Region Joint Municipal Court announced Friday it is suspending in-person court appearances until early May.
Anyone with a court appearance for March 16 or April 20 who would like to set up a payment plan or plead guilty are asked to call the Coulee Region Joint Municipal Court at 608-779-7900, ext. 219, between 1 and 4 p.m. March 16, March 18 or April 20.
Those with an appearance scheduled April 6 are asked to call that day.
Any voicemails left should include name, phone number and citation number.
Those who wish to plead not guilty should visit cityofonalaska.com/court and contact the respective prosecutor directly.