Coulee Region Joint Municipal Court to reopen

The Coulee Region Joint Municipal Court will reopen for in-person initial appearances on June 22.

The court serves Onalaska, Holmen, West Salem, Bangor and Campbell, and is located in Onalaska City Hall.

Any individual with a scheduled court appearance has been sent a letter outlining the new court procedures.

Individuals who wish to avoid an in-person appearance and enter a plea may do so online at www.cityofonalaska.com/plea. The online plea form can also be used by anyone who is requesting a payment plan.

Individuals who appear on their scheduled appearance night may also fill out a plea form and submit a request for a payment plan, avoiding the need to stay for an in-person appearance.

Anyone still requiring an in-person appearance will be scheduled for one after their plea form is processed. Those still wishing to have an in-person initial appearance on the scheduled night may do so. Individuals pleading not-guilty will complete the written plea form and be contacted by the individual municipal prosecutor to discuss the case at a later date.

People coming to court are asked to enter through the Main Street doors at Onalaska City Hall and follow the signs.