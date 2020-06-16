Coulee Region Joint Municipal Court to reopen

The Coulee Region Joint Municipal Court will reopen for in-person initial appearances on June 22.
The court serves Onalaska, Holmen, West Salem, Bangor and Campbell, and is located in Onalaska City Hall.
Any individual with a scheduled court appearance has been sent a letter outlining the new court procedures.
Individuals who wish to avoid an in-person appearance and enter a plea may do so online at www.cityofonalaska.com/plea. The online plea form can also be used by anyone who is requesting a payment plan.
Individuals who appear on their scheduled appearance night may also fill out a plea form and submit a request for a payment plan, avoiding the need to stay for an in-person appearance.
Anyone still requiring an in-person appearance will be scheduled for one after their plea form is processed. Those still wishing to have an in-person initial appearance on the scheduled night may do so. Individuals pleading not-guilty will complete the written plea form and be contacted by the individual municipal prosecutor to discuss the case at a later date.
People coming to court are asked to enter through the Main Street doors at Onalaska City Hall and follow the signs.
Court officials will meet people in the lobby to help ensure social distancing is followed and people will be asked to utilize hand sanitizer upon entry and exit. Masks will be required for court personnel and all individuals coming in to the lobby and courtroom area. Masks will be available from the court upon request.
If you are not feeling well or exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19, court officials ask that you reschedule your court appearance or arrange for a virtual appearance. Anyone with questions regarding the new court procedures may call the clerk’s office at 608-781-9558.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.