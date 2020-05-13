Coulee Region questions remain after Supreme Court ruling
0 comments

Coulee Region questions remain after Supreme Court ruling

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s 4-3 late-afternoon ruling brought a range of questions and recommendations in the Coulee Region.

The La Crosse County Public Health Department issued a statement Wednesday night saying: “We are aware of today’s Supreme Court decision about Wisconsin’s safer-at-home order. We know you may have questions. Stay tuned for more information.”

The health department continues to recommend:

  • Stay at home as much as possible.
  • Minimize physical contact with anyone outside of your household.
  • Wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your face.
  • Wear a fabric face covering when you must be in public.

Meanwhile, the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce sent an alert to its members stating: “Safer-at-home is removed instantly.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News