Coulee Region questions remain after Supreme Court ruling

The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s 4-3 late-afternoon ruling brought a range of questions and recommendations in the Coulee Region.
The La Crosse County Public Health Department issued a statement Wednesday night saying: “We are aware of today’s Supreme Court decision about Wisconsin’s safer-at-home order. We know you may have questions. Stay tuned for more information.”
The health department continues to recommend:
- Stay at home as much as possible.
- Minimize physical contact with anyone outside of your household.
- Wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your face.
- Wear a fabric face covering when you must be in public.
Meanwhile, the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce sent an alert to its members stating: “Safer-at-home is removed instantly.”
