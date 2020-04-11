Coulee Region residents continue to step up during COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two weeks ago, the La Crosse Tribune published a list of ways community members are spreading smiles and helping out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, efforts have only ramped up, with more and more individuals giving time, goods and money to help people in need, as well as demonstrating kindness and compassion from a distance in a time when we need each other's support more than ever.

Here, more reasons to be proud of our neighbors in the Coulee Region.

Retired Nurse making fabric masks more comfortable -- and stylish

Lisa Bungum, nurse administrator at Mayo Clinic Health System, knows how hard it is to adjust to wearing an ear-loop face mask, especially for several hours on end

"It tends to rub on the back of the ears," Bungum says.

So when Bungum discovered a cloth headband contraption, in which the mask loops go around a button rather than directly around the ear, she turned to her sister Denise and mom, Dorothy Gesme, a retired nurse living in Hayfield, Minn., to make a few.

Gesme made more than a few -- 100 in the last two weeks, she says -- since the first shoebox full Bungum brought to work was excitedly received by colleagues.