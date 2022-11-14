Coulee Region RSVP holds craft open house for non-profits, other groups

Coulee Region RSVP is holding its annual Handcraft Open House this week for local nonprofit organizations to help those in need in the community.

Invited are local nonprofits, medical Facilities, care facilities, educational institutions, and service agencies.

Throughout the year, Coulee Region RSVP Volunteers have been creating items to donate to those in need in our community. Some of the 6,000 items that can be picked up for clients are the following: afghans, quilts, baby items, scarves, cancer turbans, walker and wheelchair bags, clothing protectors, hats, mittens, scarves, and greeting cards, all at no cost.

Representatives from local nonprofit agencies can visit the Handcraft Open House at Coulee Region Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), 2920 East Avenue South, Suite 102 La Crosse. Appointments need to be made ahead of time.

• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15

• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16

Coulee Region RSVP, through collaboration with community nonprofit organizations, provide meaningful volunteer experiences for individuals age 55 and better in our community.

It identifies community needs, recruiting, and placing volunteers in diverse, intergenerational volunteer opportunities to over 70 different sites throughout La Crosse and Monroe counties.

For more information or to support the work of Coulee Region RSVP, visit www.rsvplax.org.