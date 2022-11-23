Coulee Region RSVP seek volunteers to help others

Coulee Region Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) recruits volunteers age 55 and better and matches them with volunteer needs in the community.

RSVP volunteers provide services such as driving people to medical and personal appointments, making minor home repairs that keep seniors safe in their homes, making daily friendly telephone calls to people in need of support, hand-crafting a variety of items that keep people warm and comfortable, and volunteering at other nonprofits, healthcare facilities and schools in the community. Over 400 Coulee Region RSVP volunteers serve at more than 70 sites in La Crosse and Monroe Counties.

This holiday season Coulee Region RSVP is looking for the gift of volunteers!

Volunteer Driver Program: As a volunteer driver for Coulee Region RSVP, you can get out and meet new people as you help them get to their medical and personal appointments. Drivers are needed Monday through Friday, 7:30 am until 5:00 pm. Drive as much or as little as you like. Rides originate in La Crosse County. You can choose to do in-town rides only or travel greater distances, such as to Cashton or Rochester or Madison. All you need to participate is an insured vehicle, time, and willingness to help others. Coulee Region RSVP provides supplemental auto insurance and mileage reimbursement (currently at 62.5 cents per mile).

Volunteer Handyman Program: As a volunteer handyman you help seniors live safely and independently in their homes. Skilled volunteer handyman and women are essential to the program. Various jobs may include installing grab bars, repair or replace door handles or deadbolts, install or replace batteries in a smoke detector, change light bulbs, repair minor plumbing issues (running toilet, leaky faucet). Coulee Region RSVP provides a mileage reimbursement (currently 62.5 cents per mile).

Telephone Reassurance Program: Coulee Region RSVP’s Telephone Reassurance Program calls your loved one Monday through Friday at an agreed upon day and time. It is an opportunity for your friend or family member to receive a check-in and friendly conversation. There is no cost to participate. The program is available to individuals in La Crosse and Monroe counties. For additional information about how to volunteer for this program or how to sign up to receive a phone call for you, a family member or a friend, contact Coulee Region RSVP.

Many Opportunities to Volunteer: Match your skills, interests, and time availability with community needs by becoming a Coulee Region RSVP volunteer! The only requirement is that RSVP volunteers must be age 55 or better. Our volunteer coordinator helps you find the volunteer opportunity that works best for you. Contact us to begin the match process.

As a nonprofit organization, Coulee Region RSVP relies on the generosity of community members like you. Donations can be mailed or dropped off at: 2920 East Avenue South, Suite 104, La Crosse, WI 54601 or submitted online at rsvplax.org

Contact: Ruth A. Kinstler, Director

Coulee Region Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP)

608-785-0500