The Coulee Region Retired & Senior Volunteer Program will host a Volunteer Recruitment Open House from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 2 at 2920 East Ave. S. Suite 104, La Crosse.
RSVP invites the public to stop in and learn about the variety of opportunities that are available. Areas of greatest need are handyman, transportation drivers, telephone reassurance, study buddy and handcraft programs.
Those interested in volunteering may contact or learn more at www.rsvplax.org.
