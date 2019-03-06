This Coulee Region winter just nudged its way into the “severe” category after being so meek in November, December and half of January that it was barely worth a mention in the diary of a wimpy kid.
Of course, most folks in the Coulee Region don’t need somebody to tell them the snow and cold has been brutal for the past several weeks, but the Midwest Regional Climate Center’s conclusion makes it official.
La Crosse stepped over the 995-point threshold between average and severe on Tuesday, and ticked a few more notches into severe territory through Wednesday, according to the center’s Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index. The center created the AWSSI to provide an objective barometer to judge the seasons throughout the country.
“The winter was truncated,” said Pete Boulay, a Department of Natural Resources climatologist at the Minnesota State Climatology Office in St. Paul.
“It started off mild, but it’s funny how much loss was made up from Jan. 15 on,” said Boulay, who also has fashioned an index of his own that factors in a full century of data, compared with the regional center’s tally going back a mere 70 years or so.
“It makes sense, the severity. I can agree with that” by any measure, he said.
“The question, ‘How severe was this winter?’ does not have a simple answer,” according to the regional center’s website. “At the very least, the severity of a winter is related to the intensity and persistence of cold weather, the amount of snow, and the amount and persistence of snow on the ground.”
As of Wednesday, La Crosse’s index was 1,029, compared with the region’s most severe of 1,558 at this point and the lowest of 411. The area was in the 400 range on Jan. 27, but the polar vortex and the unrelentingly repetitive snowfalls since then sent it into a trajectory that tracks at about a 45-degree rise.
The regional center, in Champaign, Ill., tracks conditions in 52 locations throughout the country and produces an interactive map that allows people to track each one on the website and compare cities.
For example, even though the Twin Cities’ number as of Wednesday was 1,120 — almost 100 points higher than La Crosse’s — Minneapolis and St. Paul and the surrounding suburbs remain mired in an average winter. That mediocrity is despite the fact that its winter has been more severe than La Crosse’s, and the home of the Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Vikings is girding itself for up to 10 inches this weekend.
That’s not to say the Vikings are mediocre; rather, that’s up to Green Bay Packers to decide. Green Bay’s score, by the way, is 969 so far, also average for the time of year.
By contrast, Caribou, Maine, nearly the northernmost point on the Midwest chart, is at 2,132, on the high end of extreme and within a snowball’s throw of its record of 2,252.
The daily tallies are based on scores assigned to temperature, snowfall and snow depth thresholds but not wind chills. Imagine what the Coulee Region score would be if scattered blizzard conditions of late were factored in.
La Crosse’s first measurable snowfall this year was on Oct. 14, which the National Weather Service said was nearly a month earlier than the average. The NWS total so far is 50.2 inches at the La Crosse Regional Airport, making it the sixth-snowiest on record and just a few tenths short of fifth. This season includes as record-setting 31.1 inches during February.
The regional center isn’t a group of geeks who just like to crunch numbers, although that’s an important part of their job. Rather, it came up with the gauges to help various locations objectively determine the impacts on snow removal, commerce and transportation in all sorts of businesses and industries.
Boulay found the inspiration for his calculations, which he calls a Snow and Cold Index, in charts the St. Paul Pioneer Press used to produce. The newspaper’s tally was called the Pain in the Posterior Index.
The editor who compiled those numbers included solar figures that no longer are available, Boulay said, adding, “I took the spirit of it.”
