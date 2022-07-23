Couleecap and Legal Action of Wisconsin open Tenant & Landlord Resource Office

Couleecap and Legal Action of Wisconsin have partnered to create a new Tenant and Landlord Resource Office in the city of La Crosse.

The office is in the REACH Services and Resources Center at 212 11th Street South and offers walk-in services and appointments for renters seeking assistance completing housing application and appeals, conflict resolution, education and information, and other resources. The office is also a place where landlords can seek assistance to support healthy relationships with tenants, information about landlord-tenant laws, and referrals to programs if their tenants are struggling.

“The Tenant-Landlord Resource Office provides advocacy and support to renters and the relationships they maintain with their landlords,” says Becky Koske, Couleecap housing and community services assistant director. “The partnership between Couleecap and Legal Action of Wisconsin in one space provides easy-to-access resources, information, and education to promote housing stability and to build a stronger community.”

“We’re very pleased to be in this partnership and we’re looking forward to helping tenants solve their legal problems,” adds Deedee Peterson, executive director of Legal Action of Wisconsin. “When we improve housing stability for low-income people, we improve the entire community.”

Locating the office within the REACH Services and Resource Center was intentional, says Koske. The REACH Center is a walk-in community space where anyone experiencing housing insecurity can access services as needed. The Tenant-Landlord Resource Office compliments and expands the services already offered in the building. In addition to one-on-one client services, the Tenant-Landlord Resource Office will offer educational workshops for renters and landlords.

The Tenant-Landlord Resource Office is funded by an Equitable Recovery Grant from the Wisconsin Department of Administration. Earlier this year, Governor Tony Evers announced program to assist community-based organizations providing services or programming aimed at increasing equity and eliminating disparities in health, early childhood development, education, economic support, housing and environmental justice in qualified census tracts or communities disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.