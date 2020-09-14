Couleecap gets funding to continue renter program

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Couleecap has received an additional $450,000 to support an eviction-prevention program for low-income residents experiencing income loss because of COVID-19.

The Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program is funded by the Wisconsin Department of Administration as part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Securities Act.

In June, the Westby-based nonprofit was awarded $797,654.00 to help at least 266 households by the end of October.

Households could receive up to $3,000 in rental assistance or security deposits. By Sept. 1, Couleecap had distributed 84 percent of those funds to aid 421 households and 199 landlords, far outpacing grant expectations.

“We knew we had to act fast so that people could avoid eviction and landlords could receive rent payments they depend on to pay bills and maintain their buildings,” said Hetti Brown, executive director of Couleecap. “Enabling people to keep their housing through unemployment is fundamental to COVID recovery. While eviction moratoriums are helpful, tenants are still responsible for paying rent at some point. Without this program, many families would be at risk of homelessness.”