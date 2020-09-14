Couleecap gets funding to continue renter program

Couleecap has received an additional $450,000 to support an eviction-prevention program for low-income residents experiencing income loss because of COVID-19.
The Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program is funded by the Wisconsin Department of Administration as part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Securities Act.
In June, the Westby-based nonprofit was awarded $797,654.00 to help at least 266 households by the end of October.
Households could receive up to $3,000 in rental assistance or security deposits. By Sept. 1, Couleecap had distributed 84 percent of those funds to aid 421 households and 199 landlords, far outpacing grant expectations.
“We knew we had to act fast so that people could avoid eviction and landlords could receive rent payments they depend on to pay bills and maintain their buildings,” said Hetti Brown, executive director of Couleecap. “Enabling people to keep their housing through unemployment is fundamental to COVID recovery. While eviction moratoriums are helpful, tenants are still responsible for paying rent at some point. Without this program, many families would be at risk of homelessness.”
The Couleecap WRAP program is part of a statewide initiative announced by Gov. Tony Evers in June. Evers allocated $25 million to help people with an income at or below 80% of the County Median Income avoid eviction.
The program has been administered through the Wisconsin Community Action Program, an association including 16 Community Action Agencies, such as Couleecap, serving every county in Wisconsin.
“Renters are struggling. Unemployment benefits do not cover all expenses and when the federal unemployment supplement ended, many people lost the help they relied on,” says Kim Cable, Housing and Community Services Director. “This additional funding will ensure we can continue the program to help people in that situation.”
WRAP will continue through October or until funds are fully utilized.
Households making up to 80% CMI can apply to receive assistance. For a single person, 80% CMI ranges from $39,700-$43,050 and for a household of four ranges from $56,650-$61,450 depending on the county of residence.
Applicants must be a Wisconsin resident who is not receiving other forms of housing assistance or a tenant of subsidized housing.
In addition to rental assistance, all applicants are automatically evaluated to receive state energy assistance, and Couleecap case managers will provide help with household budgeting, program referrals with application assistance, and other social service support.
People must complete an application at www.couleecap.org to receive assistance. Persons without internet access may apply by calling 608-455-0198.
