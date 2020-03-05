Couleecap in Westby receives $80K to boost area businesses

A nonprofit organization working to fight poverty and spur economic development in the Coulee Region is getting a little help.
Couleecap in Westby has received an $80,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. — funds that will support program expansion and the implementation of a new regional business training model.
The Couleecap grant is expected to help 45 businesses across La Crosse, Vernon, Monroe and Crawford counties.
In total, nine organizations will receive $432,000 in grant funding from WEDC.
The grants will help fund activities that promote entrepreneurship or deliver education, training and other resources meant to assist new and aspiring business owners, especially in underserved or rural communities.
“These grants will enable organizations throughout the state to provide more resources to support local entrepreneurial communities that may not have access to other, traditional resources,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “Through this program, we are supporting local and regional organizations that understand the unique needs of their communities and can provide key resources to foster a culture that celebrates and encourages entrepreneurs to build successful businesses in every corner of the state.”
Here are the other grant recipients:
- University of Wisconsin Law & Entrepreneurship Clinic ($50,000)
- Red Letter Grant of Eau Claire ($45,000)
- New North Economic Development Group of Green Bay ($30,000)
- Janesville Innovation Inc. ($36,000)
- Oconto County Economic Development Corporation ($38,000)
- Doyenne Group of Madison ($65,000)
- Indianhead Community Action Agency Inc. ($33,000)
- BizStarts, Riverworks Development Corporation and the Social Development Commission of Milwaukee ($55,000).