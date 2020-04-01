Couleecap program to help La Crosse County residents unemployed due to COVID-19

Couleecap is launching the COVID-19 Financial Assistance Program for low-to-moderate wage workers whose employment has been ended or reduced due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The program, which is funded by the Great Rivers United Way and La Crosse Community Foundation, will provide limited financial assistance for critical expenses, emergency budgeting help and referrals to programs available to people in need.

A simple, online application process will determine recent unemployment, income eligibility and critical needs of the household so appropriate assistance can be determined. All participants will be provided referrals to the Wisconsin Unemployment Office, other government programs for which participants can apply, and local resources, such as food pantries.

Program participants also will receive information about emergency and unemployment budgeting, including tips for reducing or eliminating expenses during a crisis.