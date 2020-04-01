Couleecap program to help La Crosse County residents unemployed due to COVID-19

Couleecap is launching the COVID-19 Financial Assistance Program for low-to-moderate wage workers whose employment has been ended or reduced due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
The program, which is funded by the Great Rivers United Way and La Crosse Community Foundation, will provide limited financial assistance for critical expenses, emergency budgeting help and referrals to programs available to people in need.
A simple, online application process will determine recent unemployment, income eligibility and critical needs of the household so appropriate assistance can be determined. All participants will be provided referrals to the Wisconsin Unemployment Office, other government programs for which participants can apply, and local resources, such as food pantries.
Program participants also will receive information about emergency and unemployment budgeting, including tips for reducing or eliminating expenses during a crisis.
“We are getting calls every day from people in our area asking for assistance because their jobs have been terminated or their hours have been cut. They don't know how they are going to pay their bills until unemployment benefits kick in,” said Ashley Lacenski, community development director for Couleecap. “As a community action and financial counseling agency, we are able to help.”
“We truly appreciate the responsiveness of the donors who are making this program available,” said Hetti Brown, executive director of Couleecap. “When I reached out to them for help, they didn’t hesitate.”
Residents seeking assistance can complete an application at www.couleecap.org. For phone assistance, residents may contact Sara Berger at 608-632-6512, but given the volume of calls Couleecap is receiving, online assistance will be faster.
Organizers say funding is limited, and the highest needs will be determined through the application process.
In this Series
Coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic now that La Crosse County has reported 19 cases
-
Photos: A look at the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic in the La Crosse area
-
No new La Crosse cases of COVID-19; community urged to continue social distancing
-
La Crosse area law enforcement sees few violators of Wisconsin's 'safer-at-home' order
- 55 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.