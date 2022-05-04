Couleecap teams up with area groups to create affordable housing in Washburn Neighborhood

Area agencies are teaming up to create and maintain affordable housing in La Crosse's Washburn Neighborhood.

Couleecap Inc. announced on Wednesday that it has purchased three properties in the neighborhood with the help of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration (FSPA) and Altra Federal Credit Union.

"Over the past few years, we have seen too many quality homes and apartment buildings become unavailable and unaffordable for low to moderate income working families in La Crosse," said Couleecap executive director Hetti Brown in a statement.

"That may have been the fate of these properties," Brown said. "Luckily, our partners at the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration and Altra Federal Credit Union care as much about preserving affordable housing as we do. They did not hesitate when we contacted them. They immediately asked, 'What can we do to help?'"

The properties are located at 520-518, 514, 524-526 Mississippi Street and 902 6th Street South.

These housing units will be rentals ranging from one- and two-bedroom apartments to single-family homes, and rent will be below the market rate due to the collaboration. Couleecap stated in the announcement that market rate rent for a one-bedroom apartment was $724, and $930 for a two-bedroom.

Affordable housing has been a significant issue in the city of La Crosse in recent years, specifically for renters as rent rates continue to climb and the amount of affordable and quality houses stay stagnant.

Couleecap said in its announcement that according to the U.S. Census, rental vacancy rates in the city are below the state and national average.

Meanwhile, the city's 2019 housing study found that 37% of households across the city report having a housing problem, such as high costs, overcrowding, or kitchen and plumbing issues, and one in five households has a severe need.

The FSPA awarded Couleecap about $210,000 towards the down payment on the three properties, and Altra helped offer a below-market rate fixed mortgage.

Couleecap said the opportunity to purchase the three properties came from a relationship it had built with a local landlord through its programs and work in the community.

Sister Sue Ernster, the FSPA vice president and treasurer, said in a statement that the group's mission in helping the community aligned with Couleecap's, and this project.

"After looking closely at the unmet needs for the affordable housing La Crosse, and in conjunction with Pope Francis' call to study and practice a different economy — the Franciscan Economy (Economy of Francesco) — we partnered with Couleecap," she said.

Executive vice president and chief lending officer with Altra, Mike Nickel, said in a statement, "As the leading real estate lender in our area, it only makes sense for us to use our infrastructure to make safe and affordable housing available."

Couleecap owns and operates a number of affordable rental properties around the region, in addition to building new affordable housing, running homebuyer programs, and offering supportive housing programs.

To find more information about available Couleecap rental properties, visit couleecap.org.

