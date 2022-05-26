CouleeConservatives.com calls for legislation to ban gun free zones

In the wake of "another terrible massacre by a crazed lunatic who disregarded all legal measures and common decency by committing the act of murdering groups of small children and adults in an elementary school in Texas," the leadership of
CouleeConservatives.com is calling on legislators at all levels to do something.
“Crazed lunatics have shown time and again that they have absolutely no regard for laws that are passed,” said Christopher Muller, editor in chief at
CouleeConservatives.com. “Now is the time to remove the barriers that are preventing good, God-fearing people from defending themselves and their loved ones and begin the process of healing the secularized culture that glorifies violence."
The group propose the following common-sense measures:
"FIRST: Because 94% of all mass shootings take place in gun free zones, we call on legislators to enact a ban on them. This will allow moms, dads, teachers, and administrators to defend themselves and school children if evil lunatics ever arrive in the future.
SECOND: End the ban on prayer in public schools and return to the practice of teaching children to have good, Christian values.”
The group concludes, “Enacting these measures will not cost the taxpayers a penny but will have a significant impact on preventing future mass shootings or ending them quickly if one does occur.”
Photos: At least 19 students, 2 adults killed in Texas school shooting
Emergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
Dario Lopez-Mills
Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
Dario Lopez-Mills
Law enforcement personnel, including the FBI, gather near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
Dario Lopez-Mills
An American flag flies at half-staff at the White House, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Washington, to honor the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing multiple children and a teacher and wounding others, Gov. Greg Abbott said, and the gunman was dead. (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)
William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP
