CouleeConservatives.com calls for legislation to ban gun free zones

In the wake of "another terrible massacre by a crazed lunatic who disregarded all legal measures and common decency by committing the act of murdering groups of small children and adults in an elementary school in Texas," the leadership of CouleeConservatives.com is calling on legislators at all levels to do something.

“Crazed lunatics have shown time and again that they have absolutely no regard for laws that are passed,” said Christopher Muller, editor in chief at CouleeConservatives.com. “Now is the time to remove the barriers that are preventing good, God-fearing people from defending themselves and their loved ones and begin the process of healing the secularized culture that glorifies violence."

The group propose the following common-sense measures:

"FIRST: Because 94% of all mass shootings take place in gun free zones, we call on legislators to enact a ban on them. This will allow moms, dads, teachers, and administrators to defend themselves and school children if evil lunatics ever arrive in the future.

SECOND: End the ban on prayer in public schools and return to the practice of teaching children to have good, Christian values.”

The group concludes, “Enacting these measures will not cost the taxpayers a penny but will have a significant impact on preventing future mass shootings or ending them quickly if one does occur.”

