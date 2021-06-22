Council looks to resolve drainage woes

A resolution to the drainage issues in La Crescent’s Wildwood addition was yet to be found at the La Crescent city council’s June 14 meeting.
Both city engineer Tim Hruska, along with city staff, have been looking at the issue since fall of 2020. Most recently, a walk-through of the area, and discussions with at least the two affected residents, was performed by Hruksa, City Administrator Bill Waller, and councilors Cherryl Jostad and Dale Williams.
Previously, a low bid of $44,326 was submitted for council consideration by Zenke Incorporated to do the required repairs, and the two affected Wildwood residents have indicated willingness to contribute a cost split of $2,500 each towards a potential resolution, according to Hruska and Waller.
Due to the absence of City Attorney Skip Wieser at the council meeting, a vote on the matter was pushed to the council’s June 28 meeting.
Jostad asked for the relevant underlying developer agreement, as well as any supporting documentation, from when the project was originally approved more than a decade ago.
“Because we as the current council don’t really know all of the details to help us make the best decision,” said Jostad, “or at least a more informed decision.”
The matter will be held until Wieser’s return, which will also give city staff time to collect and review any existing documentation found. That might be a challenge, something indicated by both Hruska and Mayor Mike Poellinger, due to the relatively small size of the project, its age, and just what the city itself has on file.
“There’s not necessarily the paper trail you’re looking for,” Hruska said.
Further information will follow at the council’s June 28 meeting.
Redwood drainage ditch
According to documentation provided by Waller at the meeting, area residents have concerns about bank erosion in the Redwood drainage ditch, property currently owned by the school district.
Hruska indicated the current issues have to do with how the area was originally designed, as well as how drainage volume has changed in the affected area. Plans now are to meet with local contractors to see what can be done to resolve matters.
Cost estimates will be presented for consideration of both short and long-term solutions at a future council meeting.
Locknet contract renewed
The council unanimously approved a new three-year contract with Locknet, which provides the city with information technology management. The current $3,850 per month agreement is set to expire this month. The new contract will cost $4,100 per month, with Waller noting the increase is due to the addition of new computers, along with “added safety precautions.”
Property sale
The council also voted on spending $230,000 to purchase the property at 332 1st St. So., which was recently put up for sale by its owners. The property is located east of the city’s current community building and fire hall.
According to Waller, the asking price was initially $190,000, with the city verbally offering $200,000 contingent on council approval. Since the initial meeting, however, the asking price was raised to $230,000. In part, the increase was due to competing bids.
The city has long-discussed expanding its current city hall, either in its current location or in a different area of the city. And, while in the past options have been looked at and discussed, nothing formal has ever gained traction.
Poellinger suggested the council go into closed session to discuss the matter, but councilor Dale Williams said he was comfortable enough to make a motion accepting the current asking price.
It was unanimously approved.
In Memoriam – Terry Erickson
On June 17, the city’s Community Development Director Terry Erickson died from injuries sustained in a bicycle accident.
Erickson was remembered by city staff and council members at the meeting.
Waller submitted a written tribute to Erickson, describing the sadness, shock, and disbelief of those who knew and worked with Erickson, who was hired as development director in 2014, but whose work in the community, as well as the region, goes back much further.
“His life, legacy, and impact will be felt throughout the region for many years to come,” wrote Waller.