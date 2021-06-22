Council looks to resolve drainage woes

A resolution to the drainage issues in La Crescent’s Wildwood addition was yet to be found at the La Crescent city council’s June 14 meeting.

Both city engineer Tim Hruska, along with city staff, have been looking at the issue since fall of 2020. Most recently, a walk-through of the area, and discussions with at least the two affected residents, was performed by Hruksa, City Administrator Bill Waller, and councilors Cherryl Jostad and Dale Williams.

Previously, a low bid of $44,326 was submitted for council consideration by Zenke Incorporated to do the required repairs, and the two affected Wildwood residents have indicated willingness to contribute a cost split of $2,500 each towards a potential resolution, according to Hruska and Waller.

Due to the absence of City Attorney Skip Wieser at the council meeting, a vote on the matter was pushed to the council’s June 28 meeting.

Jostad asked for the relevant underlying developer agreement, as well as any supporting documentation, from when the project was originally approved more than a decade ago.

“Because we as the current council don’t really know all of the details to help us make the best decision,” said Jostad, “or at least a more informed decision.”