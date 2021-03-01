Council passes on purchase agreement

LA CRESCENT – At their Feb. 22 meeting, the La Crescent City Council unanimously decided to decline the request to purchase city property from a current resident. The request had been made by Julie Tully, 716 S. 7th St., who wanted to use the west portion of her property, which is bare city-owned hillside land zoned agricultural, to build an addition.
The matter had previously come before the council at its Jan. 25 meeting. At the time, City Attorney Skip Wieser said he would consult with city staff and bring back a proposed purchase agreement by the council’s second meeting in February.
Two conceptual options, one 30-feet wide and another 52-feet wide, were prepared by Wieser and City Engineer Tim Hruska based on Tully’s initial request. Wieser indicated that the property owner wanted to move forward with the 52-feet wide option.
“As a statutory state, we have the power to sell the real estate,” Wieser said. “We would not need to go through any form of competitive sale process.”
Wieser said the 52-foot option was equivalent to a regular city lot size. City staff was unable to give a dollar value on the potential sale at this time, he said, but an appraiser would be engaged for a recommendation should the council decide to move forward.
The property would also have to be rezoned, Wieser said, which would require, at minimum, an administrative subdivision process.
“We’d be taking our larger parcel and splitting off a smaller parcel,” he said.
Wieser said the council should consider if the potential sale would be in the best interests of the city, as well as if – when the property was acquired by the city – it was intended for resale.
In the past, he said, a potential developer had been involved in a possible development of the land in various scenarios, both large and small.
“None of those received any approvals from the city,” Wieser said, “and subsequently the city acquired the property from the developer’s lender, who took the property over through a foreclosure process.”
He also asked the council to consider the precedent it might be setting.
“Are we as a city opening ourselves up to other requests from adjoining property owners to acquire pieces of land on that hillside,” he said, “or from third parties who would potentially just want one filled?”
Mayor Mike Poellinger said, at the time of the rezoning, the council was more interested in what was visible from the city on the bluff area in question. There were people, he said, who didn’t want to see homes going up on the expanse of bluffside.
“This is a little bit different,” Poellinger said. “This is kind of a fringe area.”
Counselor Dale Williams recalled the thought behind the previous council’s actions regarding the area as a whole.
“The best thing the city ever did was to buy that piece of property,” Williams said.
Unmarred by homes and tree clearings, Williams said the view, especially as you head into town, was worth saving.
“I’m still reluctant about selling that piece,” he said.
Precedent about selling “slivers” of the bluff land is a worry, Williams said, and in his opinion it should be left as it is.
“Once you sell it, it’s gone,” he said.
The council unanimously agreed, voting to deny Tully’s request to buy the portion in question. Tully was present at the meeting via Zoom link.
Park annexed, other business The council also unanimously adopted an ordinance annexing Wieser Park. The transfer of the park from La Crescent Township is complete, and city-owned property can be summarily annexed into the city by adopting the ordinance.
Also unanimously approved at a 5:45 p.m. public hearing was a resolution authorizing the submittal of a full application for the Small Cities Development Program to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
The program would provide owner housing rehabilitation assistance to low and moderate income households within the city. The grant program, in which the city participated in 2010 and 2017, would provide funds for qualified residents to use on water heater, furnace, roofing, siding, and window replacements.
The $552,000 grant, which would receive administrative support through Semcac, would provide assistance of up to $20,000 per home to 20 homeowners.
For more information visit www.semcac.org/community-development/housing-rehab-programs/.