Council passes on purchase agreement

“We’d be taking our larger parcel and splitting off a smaller parcel,” he said.

Wieser said the council should consider if the potential sale would be in the best interests of the city, as well as if – when the property was acquired by the city – it was intended for resale.

In the past, he said, a potential developer had been involved in a possible development of the land in various scenarios, both large and small.

“None of those received any approvals from the city,” Wieser said, “and subsequently the city acquired the property from the developer’s lender, who took the property over through a foreclosure process.”

He also asked the council to consider the precedent it might be setting.

“Are we as a city opening ourselves up to other requests from adjoining property owners to acquire pieces of land on that hillside,” he said, “or from third parties who would potentially just want one filled?”

Mayor Mike Poellinger said, at the time of the rezoning, the council was more interested in what was visible from the city on the bluff area in question. There were people, he said, who didn’t want to see homes going up on the expanse of bluffside.