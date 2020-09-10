Council reconsiders using West Avenue homes for quarantining homeless

The city of La Crosse will reconsider using a duplex on West Avenue for quarantine housing for those who are unsheltered and may have been exposed or infected by COVID-19.
The building was set to be demolished by the end of this summer, but its owner and La Crosse County asked the city for an extension so it could be used during the pandemic.
Last week, city officials turned down the plan in committee, with many concerned that just earlier this year, the owner said the house was not inhabitable and needed to be torn down.
But in a letter, there are plans to bring the duplex, located at 421-423 West Ave. N., up to code so that the county could use it until the spring.
"Like our 2008 Honda Odyssey or the thousands of properties in this community assessed under $100,000 per the Karl Green study, the properties above are near the end of their useful life," said Marvin Wanders of Three Sixty Realty in a letter to city officials.
"The useful life can be extended, but is certainly not the best and highest use for these assets, the neighborhood, future development or the community," defending that it the structure is habitable, but is nearing the end of its lifespan.
The La Crosse Common Council voted Thursday night to refer its decision on the matter for 30 days so that an inspection by city staff could help them understand the home's livability.
But many council members still made it clear that they think the home should come down.
"If these houses were truly at the end of their lifespan like the owner told us, I don't think it's ethical to put people who are sick with COVID and dealing with homelessness in something that is at the brink of needing to go to the landfill," said council member Jessica Olson, who said she wouldn't get "amnesia" in a month.
Other officials said existing or other pending help for the homeless community during COVID-19 was enough.
"I don't believe," said council member Andrea Richmond, "that we really need another house for the individuals, being we have 50 rooms at the EconoLodge to house individuals that need that extra care."
The La Crosse County board is considering an agreement with the EconoLodge on Rose Street to house the unsheltered community during the pandemic.
Richmond, who also serves on the county board, said she was told that La Crosse County would also pay $600 in rent and utilities if they used the West Avenue duplex, which some used to question Wanders' motive.
"It's wonderful that Mr. Wanders wants to do that, but at the end of the day if he's also going to be financially rewarded for this, now we're onto the profit motive again," Olson said.
Wanders, in his letter, also took issue with city officials who drew criticism that the homes were once considered unlivable and now might be used as homes once more.
"Words matter," Wanders said, "and the inaccurate characterization by the members of the common council is unfortunate."
"I meant what I said," council president Martin Gaul said in response, "they are either habitable or they are not habitable, and if they are not, they should come down. Those words may hurt, but they're true."
A second structure next door at 417 West Ave. was also in consideration by the county to use as quarantine shelters, but because of the possibility of asbestos, will be demolished by the end of October.
The council will take up the proposal for 421-423 West Ave. again next month.
What message to send
A much-debated resource center planned for the Washburn Neighborhood was also brought back to the table at Thursday night's council meeting, after the neighborhood's representative wanted to send a clear message.
"I have spoken to the neighborhood association, and they've indicated to me that they have no interest in negotiating any kind of reconsideration of this," council member Phil Ostrem said.
"I'm really concerned about this being reapplied for in a couple months, and people having to go through it again, of filing objections and writing emails and so on, when nothing has changed," he said.
The city of La Crosse recently voted on a proposal to turn an old office building into a new community resource center that would provide services for those experiencing homelessness or on the brink of losing housing, and other individuals in the community.
But the neighborhood outpoured in opposition to the plan, causing Catholic Charities, who owns the building and presented the plan, to withdraw its application on the spot.
Ostrem proposed Thursday night to deny the plan without acknowledging the withdrawal, meaning Catholic Charities could not bring the proposal back for another full year.
But some were concerned the move was against democratic processes, eliminating the chance for the group to try and use the building in another way, and dragging out a decision already made.
"The neighborhood doesn't want this, the applicant doesn't want it, and you know, we're trying to argue what to do with it," council member Doug Happel said.
"I don't want to single them out," Ostrem said of Catholic Charities, "and I've been thinking about this and losing sleep over it for days."
"But this entire Fifth Avenue corridor, it shouldn't be considered for these things," he continued, saying the area was struggling, "and I have a deep concern that making homelessness more comfortable and convenient is not going to cure the problem."
The council voted to refer its decision on denying the plan and ignoring the withdrawal for a month, with Ostrem voting in favor, to be clear whether it would create a "potential unintentional consequence" and limit future plans for the site.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.