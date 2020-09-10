Council reconsiders using West Avenue homes for quarantining homeless

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of La Crosse will reconsider using a duplex on West Avenue for quarantine housing for those who are unsheltered and may have been exposed or infected by COVID-19.

The building was set to be demolished by the end of this summer, but its owner and La Crosse County asked the city for an extension so it could be used during the pandemic.

Last week, city officials turned down the plan in committee, with many concerned that just earlier this year, the owner said the house was not inhabitable and needed to be torn down.

But in a letter, there are plans to bring the duplex, located at 421-423 West Ave. N., up to code so that the county could use it until the spring.

"Like our 2008 Honda Odyssey or the thousands of properties in this community assessed under $100,000 per the Karl Green study, the properties above are near the end of their useful life," said Marvin Wanders of Three Sixty Realty in a letter to city officials.