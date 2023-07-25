Three separate Winona businesses accepted and unknowingly brought in fake $100 bills to deposit at Wells Fargo Bank last week.

In a special announcement Monday, the Winona Chamber of Commerce said businesses should be wary of large bills. Some counterfeits have tell-tale signs.

The counterfeit money caught at the bank were “old style” $100s from 1988, before $100 bills featured a watermark.

Additionally, the bills did not have the security strip and, so far, all three bills have had the same serial number.

Christie Ransom Winona Chamber of Commerce President/CEO said the bills also passed the marker test, making it tricky to determine their authenticity.

“I’m not sure if there’s not other banks that are experiencing this as well,” Ransom said. “They pass the marker test, they look authentic.”

Ransom said this is the first time the chamber has heard of counterfeit bills.

“We just want to warn people to watch for it, especially because we deal with businesses of all sorts that do financial transactions that deal with cash,” Ransom said.

Typically, Ransom said people who pass counterfeit bills will use the fake $100 bill on a small purchase and get a lot of change back in valid currency.

Winona Deputy Chief of Police Jay Rasmussen said law enforcement periodically comes across counterfeit bills, but it isn’t a frequent thing.

“Most of the counterfeit bills we are seeing are pretty obviously counterfeit,” Rasmussen said. “I think people just need to be very observant of the feeling and the way it looks.”

The bank advised businesses use more than one method to verify the authenticity of cash.