The Country Boom music festival got high marks from La Crosse County officials, including the sheriff’s department.
“It was a well-planned event. Every challenge was readily handled,” said Capt. Mike Horstman of the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department. “We have no concerns on the sheriff’s department’s end of doing it again.”
Horstman was speaking at a Tuesday afternoon meeting of La Crosse County’s Planning, Resources and Development Committee, the panel that will consider approving another conditional-use permit in the next couple months for next year’s Country Boom, set for July 11-13.
The country music festival had its inaugural running in mid-July at Maple Grove Venues near West Salem, and Horstman said there were no drunken-driving arrests related to the festival and only one arrest.
“The gentleman who got arrested, he had to work really hard at it,” Horstman said.
The man was kicked out of the festival for being drunk and disorderly, with transportation arranged for him, but he made his way back to the grounds and tried to steal a beer truck, earning himself a disorderly conduct arrest.
The county’s zoning and land-use department also gave Country Boom high marks. “As a staff, we have not received any questions, concerns or negative feedback from anyone,” county planner Charlie Handy said.
The president of the homeowners association for the 60-home neighborhood adjacent to Country Boom, who was not home the weekend of the festival, also said she only heard positive comments about the event.
Country Boom organizers Jon Holthaus and Dave Ring, who were on hand at the committee meeting to answer questions, both talked about planned improvements to make weather less of an issue.
Holthaus said up to six inches of rain fell early on the first day of the festival, turning some spots on the grounds to mud and making the planned parking area for festival goers unusable. He said they will be taking steps to mitigate the impact of another similar drenching, including installing drainage tile in key areas and creating trails out of gravel and/or mulch.
With the parking area eliminated, festival organizers scrambled to expand the shuttle bus system they had in place. Seeing how smoothly that worked, Ring said, they are looking at putting more emphasis on the park-and-ride option next year and expanding sites to include Holmen and south La Crosse.
Country Boom attendance on Friday evening was about 6,500, while Saturday was almost 10,000, Holthaus said. “We were pretty happy with the attendance overall, given the weather,” Holthaus said.
“Overall, it was a success from our standpoint,” Ring added.
I believe that Ring graduated from Faber College.
