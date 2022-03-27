Country Boom in West Salem returns to normal

Before Country Boom, Jon Holthaus was no stranger to large outdoor music festivals.

“A lot of other towns in Wisconsin have them,” Holthaus said. “My wife and I started going to them and I thought, ‘Why can’t La Crosse do one of these things?’”

Holthaus answered that question by organizing the first annual Country Boom in 2018. This year’s concert is set for July 7-9 at Maple Grove Venue near West Salem, and Holthaus believes the 2022 edition will have its biggest stars and biggest crowds yet. He said local country music fans are looking forward to a normal Country Boom after its cancellation in 2020 due to COVID-19 and a 2021 concert held amid COVID-19 safety protocols.

“This is a more normalized year,” Holthaus said.

The headline acts have been announced for all three nights — Blackhawk (Thursday), Russell Dickerson (Friday) and Brothers Osborne (Saturday).

Other acts include:

Friday: Niko Moon, Kameron Marlowe and Restless Road.

Saturday: Walker Hayes, Cooper Alan, Caylee Hammack, Tyler Braden.

Holthaus said it’s a lineup with lots of star power.

“These are some of the top acts you can get in country music,” he said. “We had to prove ourselves early on that this market could support it. It shows we’re making a good reputation in the industry.”

Holthaus anticipates more than 25,000 people will attend. The projected audience includes up to 3,000 campers occupying 700 campsites.

He said concertgoers appreciate the camping option.

“The campsites are nice because they’re so well shaded,” he said.

Most everyone else will arrive by shuttles from Valley View Mall and West Salem High School. He said the shuttles make for an orderly exit once the concert is over.

“A big majority of our patrons shuttle in,” Holthaus said. “We’re able to get everybody out of there within an hour. If you’ve ever been to a big event like that, that’s unheard of.”

Holthaus said Country Boom is “completely cashless.” Attendees get a wristband with a chip that allows for credit card or debit card purchases. He said that streamlines monetary transactions.

“Basically, there’s no wait for getting into the venue or buying a drink or anything else like that,” he said.

The three days of music are capped by a Saturday night fireworks display.

Tickets are already on sale. Through Monday, March 28, single-day tickets are $20 for Thursday and $35 for Friday or Saturday. Holthaus said the concert has generated $100,000-$150,000 annually for nonprofits and youth groups in the area.

Holthaus said Maple Grove Venues is a pleasant and spacious place to watch a concert.

“There’s plenty of green grass for people who want to stretch out,” he said. “With COVID and people being tucked away in their houses, this is way to get people together and bring the community together.”

