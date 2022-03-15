Country singer Brett Young to kick-off Copeland Park summer concerts

Summer concerts at Copeland Park and Events Center are returning this year with country singer Brett Young kicking off the annual series as the headliner for Memorial Day weekend according to an announcement made Monday.

Young will headline the first show on May 29, which will begin at 5:30 p.m. Supporting acts are to be announced at a later date.

According to Copeland Park officials, Young has had seven No. 1 hits since his debut in 2016, which include "In Case You Didn't Know" and his latest hit "Lady."

Field level general admission - $45

Grandstand general admission - $35 Pre-sales for members of the Copeland Communication text club begins Thursday morning. Fans can text "Concert" to 833-698-1119 to join the exclusive club. For more information, visit copelandevents.com.

"We couldn't be more excited to host Brett Young at Copeland Park and Events Center on May 29th," General Manager Ben Kapanke said in the announcement. "After a long winter, we are ready to throw a part and welcome in summer."

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 18 at 8 a.m. Stagefront VIP tickets are $69.50, field level general admission tickets will be available for $45 and grandstand general admission tickets at $35. Members of the Copeland Communication text club can get early access to tickets Thursday morning, and more information on tickets can be found at copelandevents.com.

Copeland Park's announcement said that Young has "captured the hearts of fans everywhere through his honest lyrics and West Coast-meets-Southern sound, aptly dubbed 'Caliville' style."

It continued, "With an undeniable string of hits and two albums defined by a transcendent romantic spark, he has cemented his status as country's master over matters of the heart."

Young has several chart-topping albums and was named ASCAP's 2018 Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year and has received a number of other nominations from ACM, Billboard, Teen Choice, CMT and CMA Awards, the announcement stated. He was deemed by Rolling Stone as "one of country's most consistent radio stars."

