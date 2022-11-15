County approved $208 million budget, decrease in taxes for 2023

The 2023 La Crosse County budget was given the final stamp of approval on Monday evening with a unanimous vote from the supervisors.

The $208 million spending plan lowers taxes, increases spending on highways and reduces the county’s debt. The budget also supports five county libraries, two nursing homes, sheriff’s deputies and a range of programs that help low-income families. Compared to 2022, this budget is 7.44% larger which is to account for inflation.

“This budget delivers tremendous value for taxpayers,” said Monica Kruse, County Board chair, in a statement. “We will cut taxes and reduce debt while improving the county services that create opportunity for all.”

Residents will see a decrease in county property taxes for at least the sixth year in a row. For 2023, the county’s property tax rate will fall by 9.6%. Its tax rate was lowered from $3.21 per every $1,000 of a property’s value to $2.90, meaning the average $100,000 home would see about $290 in county property taxes.

La Crosse County has the fifth lowest property tax levy per capita in Wisconsin.

About 18% of the county budget is funded by property taxes, with the remaining revenue coming from state and federal grants, public charges and sales taxes.

“Our 2023 budget is a fiscally responsible spending plan that protects the county from inflation, maintains strong reserves, and supports vital public services,” said Jane Klekamp, interim County Administrator, in a statement.

Similar to the city, some of the American Rescue Plan Act funding is included in this year’s budget. The county is using $5 million from ARPA for the remodel of the Hillview Nursing Home.

Other highlights of the 2023 county budget include no new borrowing for the first time in at least 20 years, a 3% raise for county employees, and funding for highway capital projects will increase from $5 million to $7 million.