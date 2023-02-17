Residents of the Coulee Region can look forward to new hiking trails to explore in the next couple of years.

On Thursday evening, the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors approved a grant to assist in the purchase of 277 acres of retired farmland in the town of Shelby.

The grant award of $150,000 is from the county’s Economic Development Bluffland Protection budget.

Outdoor Recreation Alliance (ORA), a non-profit group, is undertaking the restoration and trail construction project. Its website states plans to add 10 to 15 miles of trails while preserving the many acres of forest, streams, prairies and bluffs for public enjoyment.

Supervisor Maureen Freedland, who serves as the county representative on the Bluffland Coalition, spoke in favor of the resolution at the meeting.

“This is a unique opportunity for the county to help protect, and even to celebrate a large tract of land in the town of Shelby,” Freedland said.

Freedland noted that the land includes a class A trout stream, scenic views and over 500 feet of elevation. The land is close to neighborhoods, schools and public transportation for easy community access.

Supervisor Ken Schlimgen spoke against approving the grant because it goes against the county comprehensive plan to preserve the farmland. He also noted that it would remove a property from the county’s tax rolls since it would be non-profit owned.

Charlie Handy, community development specialist at the county, said that farmland preservation includes preserving not only active farmland but also retired pastures that can be used for grazing, community education and enjoyment.

The organization’s total budget for the project is $6 million, which includes the land purchase, trail construction, environmental restoration, site sustainability and development, project management, fundraising and contingency costs.

As of now, there is no estimated completion date for the project. Handy noted that the organization is still in the process of fundraising for the project, so once the necessary funds are raised ORA will be able to continue with purchasing and restoring the land.

The land is currently owned by Five Pines Farm, LLC.

