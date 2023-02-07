Two new supervisors have joined the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors. The board unanimously approved the appointment of Pelli Lee and Leonardo Silva at Monday night's planning meeting.

While presenting her appointments, Chair Monica Kruse said both individuals were well-qualified, active community members with histories of service and volunteering. The appointments were needed due to two resignations from the board.

Following the appointments, Stephen Conrad, county human resources director, introduced a new hire to the county staff: Chanin Kelly-Rae, a diversity, inclusion and equity (DEI) consultant.

In April 2021, the La Crosse County Board declared racism as a public health crisis. After that, Conrad said the staff determined hiring an outside expert consultant would be the best way for the county to address diversity and equity efforts.

New supervisors to county board

Due to the resignation of Karen Keil (District 28) and Joe Konradt (District 1), the board was left with two vacancies that needed to be filled as soon as possible.

Kruse notified the public about the resignations and applications for the positions at the end of December. Interviews with candidates took place during the last two weeks of January. Current supervisors volunteered to be part of the interview panel. Kruse then made appointments based off of the interviews and feedback from the supervisors present.

Lee, a corporate recruiter for RTP company, will represent District 1, which includes the northside of La Crosse from Gold and Rose Street to the La Crosse Airport.

“I definitely look forward to more of a larger planning for the county,” Lee said. “I focused a lot of my time in the past volunteering and working in the city of La Crosse. Now I really want to use my opportunity and platform now to really try to make a larger impact on the county."

Lee is a lifetime resident of the city and a graduate of UW-La Crosse. Previously, he served on the La Crosse School District Board of Education. He holds an M.A. in Leadership.

Two others were interviewed for the District 1 position: Bill Feehan and Darrell Ferguson.

Silva, a business owner and architect, will represent District 28 which includes all of the town of Medary, parts of the towns of Barre, Hamilton and West Salem.

"I'm looking forward to being a part of these lively discussions like we had tonight," Silva said. "And then just bringing a different voice, bringing my own expertise and my own sort of point of view into whatever the issues might be."

Previously, Silva has served on the La Crosse Promise Board, the county board of adjustment. In addition to owning a residential design firm, he also runs a fitness coaching business. Silva volunteered with Gundersen Medical Foundation in Haiti and Costa Rica.

Blaine Lee and Ron Rothering also interviewed for the open seat on the board.

Diversity consulting in county

Kelly-Rae, founder of her self-named DEI consulting company based in Seattle, is originally from Wisconsin. Growing up in Milwaukee, much of Kelly-Rae's life was predetermined by living in a hyper-segregated city.

“Living in a community where there was hypersegregation meant that my race impacted where I would live, the opportunities that I would have for work, for development and for my future success,” Kelly-Rae said at the meeting. “When you live inside of a tightly wound box like that, especially when there is a window that you can see out into the world and you know that there is more, of course then you want more.

“I wanted more for myself and my family and for the community. That really was part of the impetus that inspired my work,” she continued.

Kelly-Rae also gave the supervisors a brief road-map of what her consulting work will look like: one on one conversations with each of the supervisors; assessing the county policies, procedures, programs from both the county perspective and the public’s experiences; leading focus groups within all areas of the community; conversations and focus groups with county staff; and a community wide DEI culture survey.

“We build nothing for this community without this community at the table,” Kelly-Rae said.

Along the way, Kelly-Rae will present numerous reports back to the board from each step in the process. Her work is designed to take one year.

“I didn't think that I'd come here to watch two new members be sworn into the board and be nearly moved to tears,” Kelly-Rae said. “What that means in my mind, more than the fact that you made history for La Crosse County, you stand and you represent the realm of what's possible.”

