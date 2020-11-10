County budget approved; many homeowners to see tax decrease

Many La Crosse County homeowners should see a decrease in their property taxes for the county’s portion of the 2021 tax bill.

La Crosse County Administrator Steve O’Malley said the tax rate for the county’s share of property taxes will decline by 10 cents from $3.58 to $3.48 per thousand of valuation over last year.

This is due to the tax levy increase of only 1.9%, which is lower than the 4.8% increase in total equalized value of assessed property in the county.

The La Crosse County Board of Supervisors approved the 2021 budget and tax levy at its Nov. 9 public hearing and annual meeting. The projected total gross expenditures next year for the county is projected to be $170.66 million, an increase of 2.4 percent over this year’s spending.

“In the simplest terms, the average $200,000 home paid $716 for county taxes in 2020, based on a tax rate of $3.58 per thousand,” said O’Malley, “and the same home with the same value unchanged will pay $696 for county taxes in 2021 based on a tax rate of $3.48 per thousand, a decrease of 2.7%.”

O’Malley advises the amount home owners will pay in property taxes could vary depending on where the home is located and its assessed value.