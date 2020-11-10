County budget approved; many homeowners to see tax decrease

Many La Crosse County homeowners should see a decrease in their property taxes for the county’s portion of the 2021 tax bill.
La Crosse County Administrator Steve O’Malley said the tax rate for the county’s share of property taxes will decline by 10 cents from $3.58 to $3.48 per thousand of valuation over last year.
This is due to the tax levy increase of only 1.9%, which is lower than the 4.8% increase in total equalized value of assessed property in the county.
The La Crosse County Board of Supervisors approved the 2021 budget and tax levy at its Nov. 9 public hearing and annual meeting. The projected total gross expenditures next year for the county is projected to be $170.66 million, an increase of 2.4 percent over this year’s spending.
“In the simplest terms, the average $200,000 home paid $716 for county taxes in 2020, based on a tax rate of $3.58 per thousand,” said O’Malley, “and the same home with the same value unchanged will pay $696 for county taxes in 2021 based on a tax rate of $3.48 per thousand, a decrease of 2.7%.”
O’Malley advises the amount home owners will pay in property taxes could vary depending on where the home is located and its assessed value.
“That experience will vary across all municipalities if a home’s value is rising faster than others in the county, or the taxable value of all property is rising faster in one municipality versus another,” said O’Malley. “Or if each tax municipal assessor has increased the assessed value faster in one municipality than another; or the amount of new construction (new untaxed property coming on-line) is different between municipalities. A faster growing community (or individual property) in value will be responsible for a larger share of county taxes in 2021 than 2020.”
County property owners will provide $36.480 million in property taxes for the county’s portion of the tax bill. The amount received from property taxes provides a little more than 21% of the funds needed for operations, capital improvements and debt payments.
Other revenue sources for operating the county come from federal and state government programs, enterprise funds, grants, sales taxes and long-term borrowing as well as any other fees set by the county.
In addition to the county, other entities homeowners will find listed on their tax notices are the municipalities and school districts where the property is located. The technical college also receives some funding through property taxes.
Despite the slight rise in the percentage, La Crosse County will have the lowest property tax levy in comparison to the six other Wisconsin counties of most similar populations. O’Malley also reported the county is in the strongest financial position it’s been in the past 17 years and has the sixth lowest tax levy per capita among all 72 Wisconsin counties.
At Monday’s meeting, the county board also approved a list of resolutions covering debt service; employee health insurance plan; changes to fees, permits and charges; general obligation bonds and changes in personnel positions.
The supervisors also voted to approve a scheduled 1.75% pay raise for employees next year as well as several new hires and other staffing changes. The staffing changes include eliminating a full-time position in the UW-Extension office and hiring full-time employees in the Human Services Department and the Veterans Service Office.
The result of the personnel changes is a total net decrease of 23.53 full-time equivalent employee positions from the 2020 budget, primarily in reduced staffing at the Hillview Health Care Center.
Steve O'Malley, county administrator
