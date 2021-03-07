County Closeup: Human Services team responds to increasing needs

Many seeking our assistance this past year never thought they would need to reach out for help. A heartfelt thank you we received read, “It was really hard to ask you for help. Typically, I was the one doing the helping. I never thought I would ever in my life be in this situation.”

Along with a rise in service demands, there has been the need to assist our fellow “helping agencies.” During the first months of the pandemic, over 40 of our team members supplemented staff in area homeless shelters. Another 40 Human Services employees pitched in to assist the La Crosse County Health Department with important pandemic-related tasks such as contract tracing, call center support and data management.

Seeing youth who were falling through the cracks of the virtual school environment, our youth system of care administrator partnered with the YMCA to support efforts to provide a safe place to access online school, while also making extra supports available to families.

Another critical community need that became apparent during the pandemic had less to do with traditional human services and more to do with the very basic need for human connection. Older adults are not only the most susceptible to developing a severe form of COVID, they are also more likely to be homebound and socially isolated.