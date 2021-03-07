County Closeup: Human Services team responds to increasing needs

At its recent meeting, the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors proclaimed March as “Human Services and Family Court Month.”
The intent was to recognize the work employees from these two county service areas do on a regular basis to support our community. Seeing first-hand the work of our dedicated Human Services team during this past year of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was an especially appropriate time to recognize their service.
The La Crosse County Human Services Department provides a broad range of services spanning every age group. These include services to protect abused and neglected children, help for children with special needs and disabilities, monitoring and supports for youth and adults in the criminal justice system, assistance to those struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues, and eligibility determinations for state and federal economic assistance programs.
Our team also provides both direct services and connections that help our older adult population stay active, healthy and living with independence.
As would be expected, the need for human services in La Crosse County has gone up substantially during the pandemic. A few examples include:
- The number of adults age 60 and over receiving home-delivered meals up 44% (from 505 to 726)
- FoodShare recipients up 33% (from 8,499 to 11,282)
- Recipients of health insurance through Wisconsin’s Medicaid programs up 20% (from 16,911 to 20,215)
Many seeking our assistance this past year never thought they would need to reach out for help. A heartfelt thank you we received read, “It was really hard to ask you for help. Typically, I was the one doing the helping. I never thought I would ever in my life be in this situation.”
Along with a rise in service demands, there has been the need to assist our fellow “helping agencies.” During the first months of the pandemic, over 40 of our team members supplemented staff in area homeless shelters. Another 40 Human Services employees pitched in to assist the La Crosse County Health Department with important pandemic-related tasks such as contract tracing, call center support and data management.
Seeing youth who were falling through the cracks of the virtual school environment, our youth system of care administrator partnered with the YMCA to support efforts to provide a safe place to access online school, while also making extra supports available to families.
Another critical community need that became apparent during the pandemic had less to do with traditional human services and more to do with the very basic need for human connection. Older adults are not only the most susceptible to developing a severe form of COVID, they are also more likely to be homebound and socially isolated.
Here are some heartbreaking examples of responses to La Crosse County’s recent aging plan survey:
- “This pandemic is awful. I am so afraid to leave my home.”
- “The current situation with COVID 19…makes for a lot of loneliness.”
- Some expressed the hope they would live long enough to see things return to normal.
Touched by this feedback, our Human Services team worked creatively to provide some emotional supports to older adults. This included placing weekly “check-in” calls to our home-delivered meal recipients to partnering with Viterbo University on a “companionship line.”
We realize how well we are able to build connections for our socially isolated citizens during this time will head off the need for a greater level of assistance down the road.
This is truly a wonderful community with so many helping agencies working together in the true spirit of collaboration. Our team at La Crosse County Human Services is proud to serve and appreciates the recent recognition by the County Board.
Jason Witt is La Crosse County Human Services director.